Defiance’s city civil service commission October meeting has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will consider during its Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. and the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m. before discussing the upcoming 2022 “Flip the Switch” event with Kirstie Mack of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, and Garrett Mansfield of iHeartMedia at 1:30 p.m.
Planning agenda---
The Defiance city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St. to consider two agenda items.
The commission plans to consider a variance request and site plan review for 13.605 acres at 25401 Elliott Road to construct an accessory building next to an existing manufacturing facility, and a PUD zoning overlay final plan review for housing at 150 E. River Road.
This concerns a planned speculation building at the site.
FCFC meeting---
The Defiance County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the second floor conference room at Defiance County East, 1300 East Second St. Contact Julie Voll, FCFC coordinator, at 419-782-6934 with questions.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider 10 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are a resolution amending a CRA agreement with Keller Logistics, an ordinance amending the city’s personnel code, an ordinance amending municipal court bailiff position pay, a resolution approving a new contract with the Napoleon Police Officers Association, a resolution approving a new contract with Local 3363 International Association of Fire Fighters and an ordinance appointing Chad Lulfs as acting city manager.
Set for second readings are ordinances authorizing the municipal bridge inspection program through ODOT and allowing ODOT to perform work within the city.
Scheduled for third readings are an ordinance amending the city’s observed legal holidays and a resolution approving a new contract with AFSCME Local 3859.
Fulton County:
Board meeting---
Northwest State Community College’s board will meet in regular session on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in room C200 on the Archbold campus.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.