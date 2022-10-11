Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Ron Cereghin, the county’s maintenance supervisor, at 10 a.m. and the county’s dog warden, Randy Vogel, at 10:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The city’s finance director will provide council with a quarterly update to begin the meeting
An ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances is scheduled for a second reading while ordinances authorizing a contract for painting a clarifier tank and awarding a tree removal contract are set for first readings.
School board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the board room.
Child benefit---
A tailgate fundraiser will be held prior to the Tinora-Edgerton high school football game Friday to benefit Alek Bell, a third-grader at Fairview Elementary School who recently was diagnosed with a rare genetic neurological condition, adrenoleukodystrophy.
He is the son of Heidi and John Bell. She is the director of student services at Tinora.
The family is facing ongoing medical and travel costs.
Friday’s event will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. outside the Tinora Performing Arts Center which will be open for tours. The menu will include pork sandwich, chips, cookie and drink. A free-will donation will be taken with a suggested minimum of $6.
Paulding County:
Development meeting---
The Oakwood Development Company will meet at 7 p.m. tonight at Oakwood Elementary School.
Fulton County:
Salon opening---
Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon will be open to the public on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., and is open every Thursday and Friday that the career center is open.
Walk-ins and appointments are accepted during these hours. No appointments or customers will be accepted after 1 p.m. and no chemical service appointments after noon.
The salon offers perms, gel nails, manicures, pedicures, facials, hair color services, haircuts and hair styling by senior cosmetology students under the supervision of licensed cosmetologists, senior instructor Kim Dunbar, and junior instructors Krista Whetro and Jill Westhoven, using the newest procedures and equipment.
To make an appointment or for information call the salon at 419-267-2234. Reserved parking is available near the entrance to the salon located on the east side of Four County Career Center.
