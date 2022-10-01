Defiance County:
Commissioners meet---
Defiance County commissioners had no specific agenda items during a light regular session Thursday.
Commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m.
50/50 unclaimed---
The first of two winning tickets in Citizens in Actions’ 50/50 drawing at the Defiance Rib Fest amounting to $319 had not been claimed as of Friday.
To redeem the prize money, the winning ticket #858590 must be presented at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau at 325 Clinton St., between 9 a.m–4 p.m.
The prize must be claimed within one week of publishing this announcement. Claims after this date will not be honored.
Bloodmobile---
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1-6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Church of Christ, 118 N. Main St., Hicksville.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider seven legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance authorizing a municipal bridge program through the state, an ordinance allowing ODOT to perform certain work on Ohio 110, an ordinance supplementing the 2022 budget, an ordinance authorizing the finance director to make appropriation transfers and a resolution allowing purchase of a transformer for the electric department.
Set for second readings are an ordinance amending the city’s schedule for observed holidays and a resolution approving a new contract with the city’s municipal employees union.
Paulding County:
Retired teachers---
The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Cooper Community Room at the Oakwood branch library at 206 N. First St., Oakwood. The charge for the catered meal is $10 and local dues for 2022-23 are $10.
The speaker for the evening will be Dr. Randy Overbeck, an award-winning educator, author and speaker. His program, entitled “Things That Go Bump in the Night” was inspired by the series, “The Haunted Shore Mysteries.”
Zumba classes---
Paulding County OSU Extension Office will be hosting Zumba at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday this fall.
“Healthy for the Holidays” is a series of 10 programs focusing on different aspects of wellness. Registration is free.
To view program topics and to register visit https://go.osu.edu/h4h2022.
For more information on Zumba classes or any other programs contact Xase Bishop (Paulding County extension educator, family and consumer sciences) at bishop.807@osu.edu or call 419-399-8225.
Road closed---
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 66, south of the curve at roads 209 and T-75 will close Monday for approximately three weeks for a retaining wall repair.
