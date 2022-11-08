Defiance City Council will consider budget matters and six legislative items during two meetings meeting today in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The first will begin at 5 p.m. to consider the 2023 budget.
The second will begin at 7 p.m. when council will give second readings to ordinances authorizing a shared maintenance agreement with Defiance Township, awarding a design contract for infrastructure improvements in the Darbyshire Drive area, allowing a contract for the replacement of boilers at Defiance Municipal Court and authorizing various fund transfers.
First readings are scheduled for ordinances authorizing a contract for the insertion of valves for the Maumee River waterline crossing and providing for the sale and issuance of $905,000 in bonds for work on Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 10 a.m. and EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 10:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
PERI meeting---
Defiance PERI District 1, Chapter 30, will meet at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Delaware Township hall on Ohio 18 at The Bend Road near Sherwood.
Fulton County:
Veterans program---
Wauseon schools will host a Veterans Day event on Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. with line up at the elementary/middle school near the middle school gym.
The procession will proceed past the district offices, and down Oak Street. Vehicles will proceed down Shoop Avenue with veterans. Students with flags and signs will line the streets.
In the event of inclement weather, an alternate date is set for Nov. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.