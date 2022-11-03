The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter in Toledo is hosting several free, in-person programs throughout the month that will promote a greater understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and the behaviors caused by dementia.
One of them (“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,”) is scheduled from 4:30-5 p.m. Wednesday at The Lakes of Monclova, 6935 Monclova Road, Maumee.
Turnpike usage---
The number of travelers, vehicle miles traveled, and E-ZPass use on the Ohio Turnpike have increased through nine months of 2022, according to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.
The number of passenger cars and commercial trucks that traveled on the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike from January through September was 37,534,377, an increase of 1.5% compared to the same nine-month period a year ago. Passenger cars (27,725,141) were up 1.3% and commercial trucks (9,809,236) were up 2%.
Hospice month---
Throughout November, Hospice of Northwest Ohio is joining organizations across the nation in recognizing National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. This year’s theme is “meeting you where you are.”
For more than 41 years, Hospice of Northwest Ohio has helped provide interdisciplinary, supportive care to tens of thousands of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home and surrounded by their loved ones.
Defiance County:
Board meeting---
The Defiance County Community Corrections Planning Board will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the E911 conference room in the county commissioners building, 500 Court St.
Fulton County:
Traffic blitzes---
The “Halloween Blitz” conducted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 21-31 resulted in 24 traffic stops and three citations: two for speed violations and one for driving without an operator’s license. Deputies also issued 22 warnings during the traffic enforcement.
The sheriff’s office plans to conduct another traffic blitz Sunday through Nov. 20. During those dates, deputies will work in various places and times, looking for impaired and distracted driving violations.
Veterans luncheon---
Northwest State Community College will host a lunch for veterans on Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium of the Archbold campus. NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez, a U.S. Navy veteran, will open the lunch with remarks. Music and storytelling will also be part of the program. RSVP by Tuesday to Katrina Adams, 419-267-1351 or by email at kadams@NorthwestState.edu.
