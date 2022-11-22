Defiance City Council will consider a single legislative item during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a first reading is an ordinance amending sections of 1165.05 and 1171.06 of the city’s codified ordinances concerning major subdivisions and planned unit developments.
Commissioners business---
Defiance County commissioners received updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter, Defiance County CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer and DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack during their Monday meeting.
Schlatter noted that the county landfill will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving while county commissioners’ offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
commissioners will not meet Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but plan to hold their regular study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Hiring event---
Campbell Soup Company will hist a hiring event on Dec. 2 in Defiance for open full-time positions at the Napoleon soup plant.
The event will be held at Defiance VFW Post 3360, 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
The first hour (10-11 a.m.) is reserved for veterans only. The event is open to the public, and interviews will be conducted on the spot.
Fulton County:
Traffic enforcement---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic enforcement Nov. 6-20 and made 24 stops with five citations: three citations for speeding and two for driving under suspension. Deputies also issued 25 warnings.
