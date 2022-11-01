Defiance City Council will consider agenda items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The meeting will begin with a monthly update from Defiance County CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a shared maintenance agreement with Defiance Township, awarding a contract for the design of the Darbyshire Drive neighborhood infrastructure improvements, allowing a contract for the replacement of boilers at Defiance Municipal Court and allowing fund transfers this year.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have no specific agenda items for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 8:15 a.m. in the Fairview High School Library with general session.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Health meeting---
The Public Health Services Council of Ohio will meet for a planning work session at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Defiance County General Health District. For additional information call 419-784-3818.
Henry County:
Board member honored---
Patrick Henry Local School District board member Michael Knueven will receive the Ohio School Boards Association’s Veteran Board Member Award at the association’s 67th annual Capital Conference and Trade Show on Nov. 13 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
The Veteran Board Member Award is given to school board members in recognition of 25 years of service. Of the more than 3,500 board members in Ohio, only 28 will receive the honor in 2022.
Veterans program---
Patrick Henry Schools invites veterans and their families to its Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Enter through the main doors or the north doors by the cafeteria.
