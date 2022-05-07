Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. the supervisors of the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District will meet at its office on Evansport Road. For more information call 419-782-1794.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from the county’s EMA director, Julie Rittenhouse, at 11 a.m. before opening bids on the Power Dam Road embankment project at 11:30 a.m. and meeting with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for an update at 1:30 p.m.
Civil service agenda---
Defiance’s civil service commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider discussion on four topics: a job description for a wastewater plant operator II, an equipment operator, a fire mechanic promotional testing update and fire lieutenant promotional testing.
School board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the boardroom to consider employment issues.
Fulton County:
Board meeting---
The Four-County ADAMhs Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at its office at T-761 Ohio 66, Archbold.
Traffic closures---
Fulton County commissioners, in conjunction with the Fulton County engineer, has begun issuing permits for oversized loads related to movement of large tanks from Toledo to Messer Gas inside the North Star BlueScope Steel, LLC property, near Delta.
This will consist of five loads that began Thursday and will run through June 4. Loads will travel 15 miles per hour. Each load will produce road closures as it progresses through the permitted route. The Ohio Highway Patrol will be present with each load.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.