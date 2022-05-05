Defiance County:
How do you book?---
Kids can visit Defiance Public Library during May to pick up a ‘How Do You Book?’ booklet. They can fill it out with their favorite ways to read and return it to the children’s desk for a prize.
Foster care info---
Defiance Public Library will hold a forum on foster careon May 24 at 6 p.m. during an informational session with Adriel Foster Care and Adoption Services. All are welcome and no registration required. Other sessions will take place May 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Johnson Memorial Library, Hicksville, and May 24 at 6 p.m. at Sherwood Branch Library.
Greenhouse tour---
Johnson Memorial Library will host a tour of Strait Gate Greenhouses, 2298 Arrowsmith Road, Hicksville, on May 24 at 5 p.m. The tour is open to all and no registration is required.
Fulton County:
Traffic enforcement---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office completed an enforcement blitz throughout April. The results: 40 traffic stops and 18 citations (11 speed violations, one OVI over 21 years of age, one driving under suspension, two stop sign violations, one marked lanes violation, one fictitious plates and one expired plates violation). In addition, 25 warnings were given, and one summons in lieu of arrest for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Marijuana was also seized in on traffic stop.
Putnam County:
Board meeting---
The Continental Local Schools board will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. Mondy to interview candidates for the district’s treasurer position.
