Wayne Trace Local Schools District Board of Education will hold a special session Friday at 7 a.m. in the Wayne Trace High School lecture room. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss specified employment matters of public employees/official (excluding elected officials) and the superintendent search.
Defiance County:
Summer reading---
The Defiance Public Library will host the summer reading challenge “Oceans of Possibilities” from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday while prizes will be available. Registration is required. Outdoor games and sno-cones will be offered.
Art gallery---
Beginning Monday, the Sherwood Branch Library will offer tiny canvases to decorate and return by June 30 at 7 p.m. to be included in the “Tiny Art Gallery” which will be on display July 5-21. Supplies are limited.
Hicksville library---
Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville, will hold a number of events and programs in June and July.
Supplies for the Fort Defiance Humane Society (FDHS) will be collected while cash donations are not accepted. The list of wanted items can be viewed at defiancelibrary.org/wishlist.
From June 1-29, the Johnson Memorial Library will have pirate maps available for young patrons to help hunt for lost treasure at the library.
Henry County:
Summer hours---
Beginning Monday and continuing through Aug. 5, Napoleon Area Schools board offices and jr./sr. high school offices will be open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4p.m. The elementary school will be closed from June 13-July 29. It will reopen on Aug. 1.
All school offices are closed on June 20 for the Juneteenth holiday, and July 4 for Independence Day.
Persons needing assistance during the summer should contact the board office.
U.S. 24 work---
U.S. 24, between Ohio 109 in Henry County and Fallen Timbers Lane in Lucas County, will continue to experience lane restrictions through early June for shoulder reconditioning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
