Defiance County:
Road closure---
Power Dam Road, between Bowman and the Defiance-Paulding County Line roads, is expected to be closed until June 2 for road work.
Defiance commissioners---
Defiance County commissioners do not have specific agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session in the Hicksville Village Council room. Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to handle four legislative items and two other matters. Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed preliminary Defiance Place Apartments project behind Walmart and receive a monthly update from CIC Director Erika Willitzer before handling four ordinances.
Set for first readings are ordinances ratifying the conveyance of municipal property on Quality Drive to the CIC, allowing a purchase agreement/right-of-way dedication to extend Commerce Drive, authorizing a contract for landscape maintenance and allowing a contract for the repair of a water plant pump.
Fulton County:
Traffic enforcement---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will hold an enforcement blitz May 8-21. Deputies will work various hours and locations looking for distracted driving; safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.
Enforcement results---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted enforcement blitzes in correspondence with local Fulton County proms, on April 23-24 and April 30. During the blitzes, 12 traffic stops were made and two citations were issued for speeding violations. As well, 10 warnings were issued.
Putnam County:
Road closure---
Township Road C20 at Ohio 15 in Putnam County closed Monday between Ohio 634 and Road C20 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement.
National Day of Prayer---
A community day of prayer event will be held Thursday at Continental Town Hall beginning at noon. Everyone is welcome. Questions can be directed to 419-594-3411.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.