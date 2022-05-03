Defiance County:

Road closure---

Power Dam Road, between Bowman and the Defiance-Paulding County Line roads, is expected to be closed until June 2 for road work.

Defiance commissioners---

Defiance County commissioners do not have specific agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session in the Hicksville Village Council room. Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Council agenda---

Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to handle four legislative items and two other matters. Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed preliminary Defiance Place Apartments project behind Walmart and receive a monthly update from CIC Director Erika Willitzer before handling four ordinances.

Set for first readings are ordinances ratifying the conveyance of municipal property on Quality Drive to the CIC, allowing a purchase agreement/right-of-way dedication to extend Commerce Drive, authorizing a contract for landscape maintenance and allowing a contract for the repair of a water plant pump.

Fulton County:

Traffic enforcement---

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will hold an enforcement blitz May 8-21. Deputies will work various hours and locations looking for distracted driving; safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.

Enforcement results---

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted enforcement blitzes in correspondence with local Fulton County proms, on April 23-24 and April 30. During the blitzes, 12 traffic stops were made and two citations were issued for speeding violations. As well, 10 warnings were issued.

Putnam County:

Road closure---

Township Road C20 at Ohio 15 in Putnam County closed Monday between Ohio 634 and Road C20 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement.

National Day of Prayer---

A community day of prayer event will be held Thursday at Continental Town Hall beginning at noon. Everyone is welcome. Questions can be directed to 419-594-3411.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments