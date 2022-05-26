The executive committee of the board of trustees of the Northwest State Community College will meet Wednesday at noon in room C200 on the Archbold campus.
They will discuss and review agenda items in preparation for the regular meeting of the trustees on June 24.
Defiance County:
Memorial service---
Jewell Legion Post 635 will hold Memorial Day services at Independence United Methodist Church on Adams Ridge Road at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Local service member Capt. Derrick Ball, U.S. Army, will give the address. Services will be held in the church in case of rain. A lunch will be held at the Jewell Community Center after the service.
Road open---
Clemmer Road, between Jericho and Fountain Street roads, has reopened to traffic after road work.
Putnam County:
Award offered---
Ohio’s Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a detached garage behind a single-family home in Leipsic on May 5.
The homeowner discovered evidence of a fire at 17 E. Center St. after it self-extinguished.
The fire marshal’s office and Leipsic Police Department are conducting an investigation with a reward of up to $5,000 being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.
Those with has information should contact the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Leipsic Police Department at 419-943-2421.
Henry County:
Traffic enforcement---
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will conduct traffic enforcement for the “Click it or Ticket” safety belt campaign through June 5.
