Defiance County:
Defiance commissioners---
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Erin Clady and Tanya Brunner of the veterans affairs office at 10:30 a.m., Connie Bostelman of the county child support enforcement agency at 11 a.m. and Brad Fritch of wastewater operations at 1 p.m.
Watershed meeting---
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 1464 Pinehurst Drive, Defiance, to appoint an interim general manager. The meeting is open to the public and concerns citizens in Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood counties. Those who wish to be included on the agenda should give 24-hour notice by calling 419-782-8746.
DPLS meeting---
The Defiance Public Library System’s board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville.
Budget commission---
The Defiance County Budget Commission will meet Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the county auditor’s office, 500 Second Street, suite 301, Defiance.
Road closures---
Two roads will be closed for culvert replacements beginning Monday: Clemmer Road between Fountain Street and Jericho Road, and Moser Road between Brandt and Nagel roads. Roads will remain closed until work is finished.
Henry County:
Henry commissioners---
Henry County commissioners handled a short agenda during their Thursday meeting. They passed resolutions making 2022 budget adjustments and approving a partnership agreement with the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium.
School board meeting---
The Patrick Henry Board of Education will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the high school library for its regular monthly meeting.
Paulding County:
U.S. 24 restriction---
The right lane on U.S. 24 eastbound, between Cecil and Paulding County Road 115 is closed Wednesday until approximately Thursday days for pavement repairs.
Putnam County:
Summer reading---
“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for this year’s summer reading challenges May 28-July 30 at all eight Putnam County District Library (PCDL) locations for all ages online via Beanstack. Patrons can log their reading and activities in Beanstack and be entered to win prizes monthly. Prize drawings will be held at the end of each month. Children and teens, ages 18 and under, have a chance to win more prizes by completing scavenger hunts and storywalks at all eight PCDL locations. Registration can be made at https://mypcdl.beanstack.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.