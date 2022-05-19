Defiance County:
Genealogical meeting---
The Defiance County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on May 23 at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St. Enter on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Renee Hopper of the Defiance Library will instruct genealogists how to access and manipulate through a digital image archive on the internet called Newspaperarchive. The meeting is open to the public.
Alzheimer’s association---
The Defiance County Senior Center, 140 Broadway Ave., Defiance, will be the location of an Alzheimer’s Association forum designed to hear the needs and barriers confronting the local community when seeking an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, treatment, services and care.
The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter invites residents of Defiance and surrounding areas to take part in the forum, which will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. The event is free, and preregistration is required.
Those interested can call 419-419-5858 or the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. A free lunch will be provided.
Library closed---
Defiance Public Library System will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. This includes the Defiance and Sherwood branches and the Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville. The libraries will reopen Tuesday at their regular times.
Collecting supplies---
Through June and July, Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, will collect supplies to be donated to the Fort Defiance Humane Society. Items can be dropped off at the library. No cash donations can be accepted for this drive. Items on the humane society’s wish list include laundry detergent, bleach, disinfecting wipes, KMR (kitten milk replacement) liquid, dry puppy food, dry kitten food, canned cat and kitten food, garbage bags, paper towels, copier paper, bottled water (gallon or individual bottles), new or gently used towels and blankets. For more information about the drive, call the library at 419-542-6200.
History event---
In conjunction with the Juneteenth holiday, Defiance Black Civil War history will be the focus of a special presentation June 7 at 6 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., co-hosted by the Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) and Dr. Jeremy Taylor, professor of history at Defiance College.
Paulding County:
Special meeting---
Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session June 3 at 7 a.m. to discuss the superintendent search. The meeting will be held in the high school lecture room.
Fulton County:
Traffic enforcement---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will hold a traffic blitz May 23-June 5. Deputies will be in various locations throughout the county to check for distracted driving, safety belt and speeding violations, and impaired driving.
