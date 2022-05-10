Defiance County:
Hall of Fame induction---
Friday at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., the City of Defiance will honor Vincent Polce, Ph.D.
After the ceremony, the public is invited to the Tuttle Museum, 514 W. Third St., to view and exhibit Polce memorabilia.
Tuttle Museum---
The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday during the Lilac Festival.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will consider five ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a contract for the repair of designated sidewalks, allowing an agreement for geotechnical investigation services for a proposed waterline across the Maumee River, awarding a contract for slope repair on East River Drive; authorizing a preliminary plan for the Defiance Place Apartments project and rezoning property in Noble Township.
Council also will receive a quarterly financial update
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have ... agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners will receive a maintenance update at 10 a.m. followed by discussion at 10:30 a.m. with Carl Cultrona about a vehicle fleet program before opening bids on the Power Dam Road embankment porject at 11:30 a.m.
DPL meeting---
The Defiance Public Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to review April financials.
Safety day---
ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital will hold a “Child’s Safety Day” from 9-11 a.m. on May 21 in the medical office building parking lot. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Local first responders will be on hand while kids will receive free bicycle helmets and goodie bags, and can enter a drawing for a new bicycle.
Henry County:
Hall of Fame---
The Henry County Agriculture Society and Henry County Farm Bureau are seeking applications for the Agriculture Hall of Fame. Those selected will be recognized during the Henry County Fair.
Applicants need to have been active in Henry County agriculture for more than 25 years and are/were leaders in the agriculture community. Guidelines are part of the application.
Applications are available from the Henry County Fair website, henrycountyfair.org, from the fair office (419-592-9096); the Farm Bureau office ( 419-445-0723) or by email at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org.
Mock drill---
Holgate Local Schools will participate in a full-scale emergency drill in collaboration with local EMS, fire department and law enforcement from 8:15-10 a.m. Friday.
Fulton County:
NSCC Commencement---
Saturday at 2 p.m., the Northwest State Community College will host its 2022 commencement ceremonies. Niki Mosier, vice president of human capital at Spangler Candy Company, Bryan, is the speaker. This year, 226 students will receive 231 degrees and/or certificates.
For those unable to attend, the event will be livestreamed at YouTube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.