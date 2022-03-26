Defiance County:

Commissioners agenda---

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 am. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 10:30 a.m., Assistant Prosecutor Russ Herman at 11 a.m. and CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 11:30 a.m.

Land bank meeting---

Defiance County’s land bank board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the second floor conference room of the county commissioners office, 500 Court St.

Dinner theater---

The Huber Opera House will present Fools on April 1-3. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. April 1-2, and show at 7:30 p.m., Sunday show at 2:30 p.m.

Library trustee meeting---

The Defiance County Public Library System Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood.

This meeting is open to the public. See the agenda at defiancelibrary.org/board-march-22.

Henry County:

Patrick Henry board of education meeting---

Patrick Henry board of education will hold its regular meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

Agenda items include: personnel matters, approve handbooks for 2022-23 school year and other items that may come before the board.

