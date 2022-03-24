Regional:
National Library Week ---
April 3-9 is National Library Week and Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is offering several programs.
The theme for National Library Week 2022 is “Connect with Your Library.”
Defiance County’s three libraries, located in Defiance, Sherwood, and Hicksville, offer an array of programs, classes and resources, including physical and digital materials, 1-on-1 tech help, databases, mobile hotspot lending, LinkedIn Learning courses on tech topics and more.
Defiance County:
Test-prep courses offered ---
The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) offers access to the Mometrix e-library of test preparation materials. All you need is a library card.
Online resources are available on the library’s website: www.defiancelibrary.org, under the “Resources” menu.
Topics include: business, college admissions, graduate and professional school, K-12 and public services.
Mometrix offers digital study guides, flash cards and practice tests.
Fulton County:
Traffic blitz results---
The St. Patrick’s Day Blitz, conducted March 11-18 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in various places around the county resulted in 31 traffic stops and nine citations for speed violations. Deputies also issued 22 warnings.
