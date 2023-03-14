Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance allowing right-of-way locations near Arps Dairy, Inc., north of the Maumee River.
Set for first readings are ordinances authorizing a contract for purchase of a maintenance truck, approving an integrated watershed improvement plan as part of a settlement with Ohio EPA and allowing a professional services agreement for Clinton Street pedestrian safety improvements.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will consider three agenda topics during their meeting Thursday which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive an update from Defiance County Senior Services Director Nick Wichman at 10 a.m. before holding a bid opening for the widening of various road and miscellaneous concrete at 10:30 a.m. and receiving an update from Recorder Cecilia Parsons at 11 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold special sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday to consider the vacation of parts of Ashwood and Tittle roads.
Cemetery rules---
The City of Defiance reminds that those who have decorations on loved ones’ gravestones at Riverside Cemetery and would like to save them must remove each by Sunday. They may place new decorations after March 26.
Fulton County:
Traffic blitz---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a St. Patrick’s Day Blitz March Friday through Sunday. Deputies will work various hours and locations throughout the county in search for impaired driving violations.
