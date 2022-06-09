Garage sales will be held County Road 424 in Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The event has become an annual tradition in recent years.
Henry County:
Carriage House open---
The Dr. Bloomfield Home and Carriage House Museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. Sunday featuring Russell Patterson’s scrapbooks.
Fulton County:
Traffic enforcement---
During a countywide traffic enforcement May 23-June 5, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office made 83 traffic stops with 33 citations and 57 warnings issued. Citations included 27 speed violations, one reckless operation and one felony failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, which led to a pursuit and arrest of the subject.
Defiance County:
Huber Opera camp---
The Junior Youth Summer Academy will be held from June 21-July 14 at the Huber Opera House in Hicksville. The camp will run from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday each week. Contact the Huber Opera House at 419-542-9553 for more details.
Free movie---
The Defiance Community Cultural Council will offer the movie “Plaza Suite” starring Walter Matthau at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Watershed meeting---
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District’s board of directors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 1464 Pinehurst Drive. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood.
Land bank meeting---
Defiance County’s land bank board will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the county commissioners offices, 500 Court St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.