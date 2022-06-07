Defiance City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The meeting will begin with a required hearing on community development block grant (CDBG) funds before council gives first readings to ordinances accepting annexation of 52.371 acres in Defiance Township, authorizing application to the state for CDBG funds and awarding a contract for the preliminary design and renderings for the former school property at 629 Arabella St.
DPL meeting---
The Defiance Public Library System’s finance committee will hold its monthly meeting today at Defiance Public Library. The meeting is open to the public.
Library events---
On Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Defiance Public Library summer reading tent, GrowNextGen (of the Ohio Soybean Council) will teach kids how to replace ink with a renewable soybean ink. The program will be geared to grades K-6.
The library will host a pour paint art event at 3 p.m. Thursday in the tent on the fortgrounds. Participants are encouraged to dress to get messy. No registration is required.
Storytime is scheduled at the Sherwood Branch Library at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room with sing-alongs, read-alouds and crafts.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Ron Cereghin, the county’s maintenance supervisor, at 10 a.m. before holding an annual ditch maintenance assessment review with Kevin Hancock of the county’s soil and water conservation district office at 10:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
