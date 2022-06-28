Sauder Village will hold the U.S. District Court naturalization ceremony on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Village Green. Weather permitting, the oath of American citizenship will be taken outside.
The Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band will provide music and the Fulton County Honor Guard will present the colors. Judge James R. Knepp II will give remarks. Boy Scout Troop 63, Archbold, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Other activities include hand-cranked ice cream, crafts and games.
Also during the weekend, active duty military and veterans will receive free admission to the village.
Defiance County:
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider three legislative items.
Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance accepting the annexation of 52.371 acres in Defiance Township. Set for a second reading is a resolution placing a property tax renewal for Defiance Public Library on the November ballot.
Scheduled for a first reading is an ordinance awarding a contract for the restoration of masonry on the former National Guard Armory.
New City Administrator Ryan Mack also will be sworn in.
Coffee With a Cop---
Defiance’s next “Coffee With a Cup” presentation will be held at 9 a.m. on July 28 at the Defiance County Senior Center, 140 E. Broadway Ave.
