Monday at 7 p.m., the Patrick Henry Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session in the high school library.
Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will not meet Monday, but will attend a special session at 10 a.m. Tuesday with their Henry County counterparts for an annual ditch maintenance assessment review and approval.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday and consider three items during their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. This will include appointments to the county airport authority board at 10 a.m., a bid opening for sewer project at 10:30 a.m. and DD Board levy discussions at 11 a.m.
Road closed---
Buckskin Road, between Casebeer Miller and Hicksville-Edgerton Road, will be closed Monday for three days, weather permitting, for a culvert replacement.
Pride walk---
Today 10 a.m.-1 p.m., beginning at St. John’s UCC Church on Webster Street, the Defiance Pride group will hold a walk around the Defiance College campus. They will gather at 9 a.m. for a resource fair that will continue during and after the walk. Food and drink available for a free-will donation.
Paulding County:
Special meeting---
Wayne Trace Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the high school lecture room. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the superintendent search.
