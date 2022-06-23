Wauseon City Council met Monday and voted to accept the minutes as presented and to pay the bills. There were no committee or special meeting reports, nor was there any legislation to vote on.
Williams County:
Rotary leader---
Diana Savage will serve the 62 clubs in Rotary District 6600 as district governor for a one-year term beginning July 1. She has been a Rotarian since 2008 in her hometown of Bryan.
Rotary District 6600 covers 62 clubs in northern Ohio from Avon Lake near Cleveland to the Indiana border.
During her time in the Bryan Rotary Club, Savage served as president (2017), annual auction chair, foundation chair and board member. She began serving in District 6600 as assistant district governor for Area 1 in 2018. She is a member of the Paul Harris Society through Rotary International.
Defiance County:
Fundraiser
AMVETS Post 1991 and Returning American Warriors (RAW) will host a “Freedom Fun and Food Fest” veteran food drive from 5 p.m.-midnight on July 2 in the parking lot at the AMVETS, 1795 Spruce St. The event will have a small cover charge, or three cans of nonperishable food as an alternative to the cover charge.
Special meeting---
Central Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the elementary school conference room, 14060 Blosser Road, for the purpose of employment of public personnel.
