Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will not meet Monday due to the Juneteenth federal holiday.
Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. Meetings with their Williams County counterparts at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on ditch matters will be followed by an update from the county’s wastewater operations department at 11 a.m. before commissioners discuss the state’s landowner hunter access program at 11:30 a.m. Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
District meeting---
The monthly meeting of the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District will be held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the district’s office on Evansport Road. Additional details are available by calling 419-782-1794.
Civil service meets---
Defiance’s city civil service commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the city service building to discuss entry level lateral transfers for a firefighter and police officer.
Revival meetings---
New Jerusalem Church in Defiance will hold a third week of “revival” meetings Sunday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. each day at the church, 600 Division St.
Everyone is invited to attend.
DPL meeting---
The Defiance Public Library Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the main library branch, 320 Fort St. Meetings are open to the public.
Planning commission---
Defiance’s city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St. to consider three agenda items.
The commission will consider a zoning variance request by Daniel and Brooke Bostleman at 400 Holgate Ave. for signage, a variance request by Tod Liffick at 1336 Karnes Ave. for an accessory structure, and a variance request and site plan review for Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., at 1655 Plummer Drive.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance creating the position of assistant operations superintendent, an ordinance amending the city code concerning residency requirements and a resolution keeping the city in the CHIP Consortium.
Set for third readings are an ordinance concerning the provisions of Amended Substitute House Bill 172 and a resolution authorizing the transfer of 10.1 acres to the CIC of Henry County.
Paulding County:
Special meeting---
Wayne Trace Local School Board of Education will meet in special session Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. in the high school lecture room. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the superintendent search.
Fulton County:
Trustees meeting---
The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in room C200 at the Archbold campus.
