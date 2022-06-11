Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. by receiving an update from Errick Retcher of United Oil Company before general session is held at 9:15 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m, CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m.
Meet the dive team---
All ages are welcome to meet Det. Sgt. Mike Shock of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Monday at 6 p.m. in the summer reading tent on the Defiance fortgrounds outside Defiance Public Library, or on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Sherwood Branch Library. The detective will describe his duties on the sheriff’s office dive team, the equipment he uses and water safety. No registration is required.
Game Day---
The Johnson Memorial Library, Hicksville, will present GIANT games on Monday. Games will be set up in the Dr. Allen R. Hilbert Community Room from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Games include Jumbo Jenga, Giant Connect Four, Lego Duplo, large foam blocks, Norio. No registration is required.
Watercolor Day---
All ages are welcome to the Sherwood Branch Library on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to explore watercolors during a free event. Watercolor paint, paper and brushes will be available. No registration is required.
Wildlife in Ohio---
On Thursday at 1 p.m., Jaron Beck from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will stop by the Sherwood Branch Library Community Room to present about Ohio’s wildlife. The program is geared to school-aged children, but all are welcome. No registration is required.
Williams County:
West Unity Days---
West Unity Days will continue in West Unity. A flea market, crafts, petting zoo and inflatables are scheduled from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today with a vehicle cruise-in from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and parade at 11 a.m. Games, rides and a dunk tank will be featured from noon-3 p.m. along with a basketball three-point shootout and four-on-four volleyball at noon and a concert by Nailprint at 12:30 p.m. Coffee and donuts will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and a worship service at 10 a.m.
