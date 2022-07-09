The Henry County Historical Society will be open on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Available are a new exhibit and Russell Patterson’s scrapbooks.
Fulton County:
Traffic enforcement---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic enforcement blitz July 1-5, with deputies making 53 traffic stops. Ten citations were issued for speed violations while deputies issued 43 warnings.
Defiance County:
Defiance council---
Defiance City Council will not hold ts regular meeting Tuesday, but will hold a special session on July 19 to consider its long-term sewer control plan sent to Ohio EPA.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 11 a.m., the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m. and Treasurer Vickie Myers at 1:30 p.m. before holding a post audit meeting with Julian & Grube representatives at 2 p.m.
Board meeting---
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Board will meet on July 19 at 10 a.m. at 1464 Pinehurst Drive. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood counties. Call 419-782-8746 and give 24 hour notice to be included on the agenda.
Williams County:
NOJDTR meeting---
The Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation District Board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Four County juvenile Detention Center, 03389 Williams County Road 24.25, Stryker.
