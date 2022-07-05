Defiance City Council will consider two agenda items during its meeting at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a third reading is a resolution submitting Defiance Public Library’s 0.75-mill, five-year property tax renewal levy to the ballot on Nov. 8 while an ordinance awarding a contract for the restoration of the masonry on the former National Guard Armory on Clinton Street is set for a second reading.
The meeting will begin with a monthly update from Erika Willitzer, the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation director.
Paulding County:
Chicken BBQ---
The John Paulding Historical Society will hold a chicken BBQ from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the organization’s museum at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding across the street from the county fairgrounds.
Tickets can be purchased from any director, officer or at the museum on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call Angie Pollock at 419-393-2876, Patti Boundy at 419-769-1004 or Kim Sutton at 419-399-2388.
Region:
Rhythm series---
The next program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series will be presented by The Jolly Gabbers in Grand Rapids at 4 p.m. on July 17.
The programs are held in the Wright Pavilion on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street behind LaRoe’s Restaurant. The Rhythm programs are sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society and are free to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.