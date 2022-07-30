Ohio 613, between Ohio 637 and Road 137, will be closed Monday for approximately 60 days for a culvert replacement.
Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive an update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and will consider a server purchase with Auditor Jill Little at 10:30 a.m. before discussing the Auglaize River sewer contract with Paulding County commissioners at 11:30 a.m. and reviewing the county’s annual contract with the Fort Defiance Humane Society at 2 p.m.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners had a light agenda for their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners passed a resolution approving 2022 county budget adjustments and met in executive session to discuss hiring of a public employee, but not took no action.
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
An ordinance authorizing the Ohio Department of Transportation to perform necessary work within the city limits is scheduled for a first reading while a resolution allowing application for state infrastructure funds and increasing compensation for part-time firefighters are set for second readings.
Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance amending the city’s engineering department rules and regulations.
