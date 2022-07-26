Region:
NAMI meeting---
NAMI Four County will meet on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66 South, Archbold. The focus of the meeting is to discuss the impact of school safety on mental health of staff, parents and students.
Francis Herbert, SRO at Defiance City School, and Robert Bartz, SRO at Four County Career Center will be available during the presentation to talk about their roles as school resource officers (SRO).
The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) has a monthly meeting the first Tuesday of each month.
Defiance County:
Free event---
Visit Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Thursday at 5 p.m. for a special presentation on Antarctic oceanography by Dr. Chrissy Stover Wiederwohl, a Napoleon native and professor of oceanography at Texas A&M. The event is free and open to all.
Trustees meeting---
The Defiance Public Library System board will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St. Meetings are open to the public, and an agenda is available at defiancelibrary.org/board-7-27-22.
Budget meeting---
The Defiance County Budget Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the county auditor’s office, 500 Second St., suite 301.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will consider six legislative items and receive one presentation during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Jeff and Sarah Tackett will address council before a third reading accepting the annexation of 52.371 acres at Carter Road and Ohio 15 will receive a third reading.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances ratifying the engagement of Bricker & Eckler as special counsel for a river water line crossing contract, allowing the purchase of four valves for the Maumee River crossing, awarding a contract for sidewalk replacement on South Clinton Street, authorizing the creation of an opioid settlement fund and approving a new contract with AFSCME Local 2213 for municipal employees.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will consider four agenda items during their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners will receive updates on county senior services at 10 a.m. and the family and children first council at 10:30 a.m.
Before discussing a Defiance County East walking trail at 11 a.m. and reviewing workers compensation at 11:30 a.m.
Commissioners also will hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Fulton County:
School prep---
Four County Career Center will be open for students to pick up fall school information packets on Aug. 4 and 9, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. Staff members will be available to answer any questions. Students who wish to locate classrooms and labs may do so on those days.
Students may pay school fees, pick up technology devices and pick up uniforms at the same time. Classes begin at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 17 for juniors and new students, and at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 18 for returning seniors.
If final forms have not been completed visit www.fourcounty.net for more information, or call Student Services at 419-267-3331, extension 2701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.