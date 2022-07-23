Defiance County:
Road closed---
Buckskin Road, between Casebeer Miller and Hicksville-Edgerton roads, will be closed Monday, weather permitting, for a culvert replacement.
Meet and greet---
The Defiance County Republican Club will host a “meet and greet” for U.S. 9th District Republican candidate J.R. Majewski at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Iron Horse Brews in Sherwood. Several other candidates also plan to attend, including Jim Horton and Tony Schroeder, candidates for an Ohio Republican Party Central Committee seat and Ted Penner, one of two Ohio 82nd House District candidates. The public is invited. Majewski is a candidate on Nov. 8 in the race for a two-year term along with Democrat Marcy Kaptur and Independent Youseff Baddar.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and Connie Bostelman of the county’s child support enforcement agency at 10:30 a.m. before holding the second quarter investment advisory committee meeting at 11 a.m. and receiving a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m.
Land bank meeting---
Defiance County’s land bank will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the second floor conference room of the county commissioners office, 500 Court St.
Project delayed---
The reopening of the U.S. 24 westbound exit ramp on Defiance’s Baltimore Road has been delayed until mid-August, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). The delay was caused by weather when the work began in April.
Paulding County:
Project begins---
Beginning Monday, an ODOT project will begin for the repair of erosion on the north embankment of U.S. 24, about one mile east of U.S. 127. The right lane of westbound traffic in that area will remain closed for the project.
Putnam County:
Road closure---
Ohio 65, between roads A and B, will close Monday for approximately three days for pavement repairs.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners approved several resolutions during a brief meeting Thursday.
Besides passing a resolution allowing 2022 budget adjustments, commissioners also approved Henry County ditch maintenance collections in 2023 and placed Giesige Ditch on the county’s ditch maintenance program.
GOP meeting---
The Henry County Republican Central Committee will meet 7 p.m. Monday for the third quarter meeting in the county commissioners meeting room, 1831 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.