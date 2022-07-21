Fulton County:

Special meeting---

Archbold Area Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting to approve personnel matters on Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. in the high school media center. Action will be taken at the meeting.

Henry County:

Board meeting---

Patrick Henry Local Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

On the agenda are: personnel matters, announcement of IDEA B funds use and other items that may come before the board.

Paulding County:

Special meeting---

Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school lecture room for the purpose of hiring personnel.

