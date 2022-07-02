The City of Napoleon’s refuse and recycling schedule for the week of July 4 is as follows,
Monday: no pickup
Tuesday: Monday route
Wednesday: Tuesday route
Thursday: Wednesday and Thursday routes
Friday: Friday route
Place receptacles by 7 a.m. on Friday. Questions an be directed to the operations department at 419-599-1891.
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider seven legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance amending the city’s engineering rules and regulations; an ordinance supplementing annual appropriations; an ordinance authorizing appropriation transfers; a resolution authorizing approval of liquor license for Saneholtz-McKarns, Inc.; and a resolution adopting the 2023 tax budget.
Set for second readings are an ordinance creating the temporary position of assistant operations superintendent and an ordinance amending the city’s personnel code concerning residency requirements for part-time firefighters.
Defiance County:
Road closing---
Weather permitting Buckskin Road between Casebeer Miller and Hicksville Edgerton Road will be closed for construction work starting Tuesday for the remainder of the summer.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will hold a study session agenda at 9 a.m. Wednesday and their next regular session at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Hicksville Village Council room.Commissioners also plan to receive an update from the county’s OSU Extension Office at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Fulton County:
Summer farm---
Sauder Village will be the venue on July 9 for “Summer on the Farm.” Throughout the day, families can help pack a wagon, roll out pie dough, wash clothes and help pack a picnic. At Little Pioneers Homestead children can “play pioneer” in the cabin and barn, and make a little tent.
Weather permitting, historic farmers will be harvesting wheat, feeding the animals and milking the goat. Children of all ages will be invited to join in some kid-friendly horse races with a prize for every “horse” that crosses the finish line.
The Village also is selling tickets for a Creedence Clearwater Revival concert on July 29 while an antique bicycle event is planned on Aug. 13, rug hooking week Aug. 17-20, author days on Aug. 27 and home school days on Sept. 7-9.
