Region:

Lane restrictions---

The passing lanes in both directions of U.S. 24, between U.S. 127 and Defiance, will be closed next week for pavement repairs.

Defiance County:

Commissioners agenda---

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 8:30 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m.

CIC meeting---

The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Board will hold its monthly meeting at noon Thursday at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St.

Paulding County:

Ice cream social---

Bethel United Methodist Church, 8019 Road 192, Cecil, will hold an ice cream social from 5-7 p.m. today at the church. Homemade ice cream, sandwiches, pop and desserts will be available.

Henry County:

Council agenda---

Napoleon City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are a resolution authorizing application for state grant funds for infrastructure projects, amending the city ordinance concerning certain city employee classifications and approving the composition/compensation of certain positions while creating the position of full-time municipal court bailiff/probation officer.

Set for a second reading is an ordinance amending the city’s engineering department rules and regulations.

CIC meeting---

The Henry County Community Improvement Corporation Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Hahn Center, 104 E. Washington St., suite 107, Napoleon.

Putnam County:

Road closure---

Putnam County Road 19, on the north side of Ohio 613 near Continental, will close Monday for approximately five days for a culvert replacement.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments