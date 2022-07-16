The passing lanes in both directions of U.S. 24, between U.S. 127 and Defiance, will be closed next week for pavement repairs.
Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 8:30 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m.
CIC meeting---
The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Board will hold its monthly meeting at noon Thursday at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St.
Paulding County:
Ice cream social---
Bethel United Methodist Church, 8019 Road 192, Cecil, will hold an ice cream social from 5-7 p.m. today at the church. Homemade ice cream, sandwiches, pop and desserts will be available.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are a resolution authorizing application for state grant funds for infrastructure projects, amending the city ordinance concerning certain city employee classifications and approving the composition/compensation of certain positions while creating the position of full-time municipal court bailiff/probation officer.
Set for a second reading is an ordinance amending the city’s engineering department rules and regulations.
CIC meeting---
The Henry County Community Improvement Corporation Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Hahn Center, 104 E. Washington St., suite 107, Napoleon.
Putnam County:
Road closure---
Putnam County Road 19, on the north side of Ohio 613 near Continental, will close Monday for approximately five days for a culvert replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.