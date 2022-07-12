Patrick Henry Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 7 p.m. in the high school library. On the agenda are two items: personnel matters and approval of OAPSE negotiated agreement for fiscal years 2023-25.
Defiance County:
Civil service---
Defiance’s city civil service commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The agenda includes discussion about a part-time grounds maintenance employee, a testing update for an entry level/lateral transfer police officer and a testing update on a fire mechanic employee.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Ron Cereghin, the county’s maintenance supervisor at 10 a.m.; Kevin Hancock of of the county’s soil and water conservation district at 10:30 a.m.; and Jessica Robbins of Northwest Ohio CASA at 11:30 a.m.; before holding a continued public hearing on the proposed improvement of Lakeshore Drive/Leisure Shores Drive at 1 p.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No meeting---
Defiance’s city planning commission will not hold its monthly meeting in July due to a lack of agenda items.
Board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Board of Education has scheduled a regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the board room.
