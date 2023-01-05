The traffic enforcement, “Winter Holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Blitz,” was conducted Dec. 16-Jan. 1 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies worked at various hours in different locations throughout Fulton County and made 31 traffic stops with 10 citations: two for OVI, four for speed, two for no operator’s license and two for driving over marked lanes.
Deputies also issued 25 warnings.
Putnam County:
Habitat grant---
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office has announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a $50,000 housing preservation grant to the Putnam County Habitat for Humanity. The funding will help to rehabilitate homes for low-income residents in the community.
USDA’s housing preservation grant program provides grants to sponsoring organizations for the repair and rehabilitation of housing owned or occupied by low- and very-low-income rural citizens.
Library movies---
The Putnam County District Library will hold movie nights on Jan. 12, 19 and 26 at the Ottawa location.
Seating is limited, so registration is required by calling 419-523-3747, extension 3.
Due to licensing, the library cannot post the movie title outside the library. However, it offers a hint — a a family-friendly musical adaptation of the children’s book series written by Bernard Waber.
