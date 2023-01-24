Defiance City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances which would authorize a hazard mitigation grant agreement with Ohio EMA, allow an application for the Ayersville Avenue sidewalk project, award a contract for the purchase of 14 body cameras for the police department and authorize the purchase of two police cruisers.
A resolution expressing support for an enterprise zone agreement between county commissioners and Fort Winchester Investment Partners, LLC, is also scheduled for a first reading.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have six agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Kevin Hancock of the county soil and water office at 10 a.m., Senior Services Director Nick Wichman at 10:30 a.m., the county’s wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, at 11 a.m. and Defiance County Family and Children First Coordinator Julie Voll at 11:30 a.m.
Abby Wolfrum and Katie Pauli will be on hand at 1:30 a.m. to discuss the 2023 dBalloon Fest while commissioners will tour the Defiance Senior Center at 2:30 p.m.
Library meeting---
The Defiance Public Library board is set to hold its regular and organizational meetings beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
