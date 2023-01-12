Defiance County:
Meeting canceled---
Due to a lack of agenda items, the January meeting of Defiance’s civil service commission has been canceled.
Henry County:
HOPE event---
HOPE Services and Henry County Special Olympics will hold a “Polar 5K/Athlete Walk” at 9 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Glenwood Park in Napoleon and the American Legion, 500 Glenwood Ave.
The cost is $25 if registered by Feb. 15 and $30 the day of the race. Entrants are guaranteed a race shirt and bag.
Interested persons can call 419-601-2372 or visit https://runsignup.com/henrycountyspecialolympics to sign up.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the American Legion main building where a silent auction will be held from 8 a.m.-11:30.m. Music, art and food will be available.
Fulton County:
Board meeting---
Archbold Area Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Monday and handled several items.
The board agreed to convene a regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 to be followed by a special meeting that day to consider a resolution for a tax levy.
Additionally, the board approved the 2023-24 academic calendar and entered executive session to discuss pending court action.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.