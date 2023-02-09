The Defiance Area Diabetic Club, a free support group, will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Tiffin Room at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave.
This is a support group open to all ages for those with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes, and their care partners. Masks are required.
For more information call Bob at 419-782-7883.
Corrections meeting---
The Defiance County Community Corrections Planning Board will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the E911 conference room in the county commissioners building, 500 Court St.
Henry County:
Kindergarten clinic---
Beginning March 1, parents of children who will be five years old by Aug. 1 and plan for their child to enroll in kindergarten at Liberty Center Schools are asked to phone the elementary office at 419-533-2604 to begin the registration process.
The child’s name and date of birth will be needed along with the parents’ names, address and phone number.
The kindergarten clinic will be held on April 27 and April 28 at the school which is required by law to screen each child before kindergarten.
Fulton County:
Meeting change---
Archbold Area Schools Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled to Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
Special meeting---
Archbold Area Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Feb. 22 at 4:45 p.m. in the Henry Room at the Northwest Ohio Education Service Center, Archbold.
This meeting will be in executive session to discuss personnel. Action will not be taken.
Williams County:
Board session---
The Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation District’s board of trustees will meet at 9 a.m. at the facility at 03389 Williams County Road 24.25 or via GoToMeeting on the internet.
