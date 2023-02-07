Defiance City Council will consider four ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing contracts for the purchase of geospatial survey equipment, the purchase and installation of new windows in the city building, the repaving of the entrance and parking lot at the municipal service building at 1441 Quality Drive and the purchase of a utility truck for hydrant repairs.
The meeting will begin with Judge John Rohrs III swearing in the city’s new finance director, Kim Sprague, while Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer will provide her monthly update.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have a single item scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
The county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, will provide his monthly report at 10 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Civil service---
Defiance’s civil service commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the front conference room of the municipal building, 631 Perry St. to discuss hirings related to several positions: network technician, grounds maintenance worker, equipment operator I and equipment operator II.
Fulton County:
Special program---
Northwest State Community College’s Center for Lifelong Learning will hold a special program Feb. 17 in room C200 at the Archbold campus.
A breakfast will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. with a presentation at 10:15 a.m. by Kevin Moore, curator of artifacts at the Rutherford B. Hayes Library and Museums, Fremont.
