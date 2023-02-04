Region:
Summer camp
Hospice of Northwest Ohio is offering a summer day camp for grieving kids and teens age 6-15. The four-day camp, provided at no charge to participants, will be held July 25-28 at Camp Miakonda in Toledo.
Path Finders Camp will provide opportunities for grieving kids and teens to interact with others who have experienced similar losses in a safe, fun and supportive environment. Groups will be led by licensed counselors/social workers and trained volunteers.
Through a variety of camp activities, campers will honor the memory of the person who died, normalize feelings and learn coping skills, participate in fun, outdoor games and activities and make new friends. Thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors the camp will be offered at no cost to participants.
Preregistration is required by completing an online application at www.hospicenwo.org no later than June 12. Persons interested in learning more about attending or volunteering at the camp can call 419-931-5623 or email pathfinderscamp@hospicenwo.org.
Defiance County:
McDonald appointed
Peg McDonald, associate director of the Stroede Center for the Arts, has been appointed to the Ohio Arts Professionals Network for a two-year that began in January, joining 10 other new members.
The new board members range from executive directors and managers of prestigious theaters to agents and artistic directors who are influential industry experts and arts-enthused individuals.
Commissioners business
Defiance County commissioners held their monthly meeting in the Hicksville Village Council room Thursday.
In addition to conducting general business, commissioners met with Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones, discussing such things as broadband, digital equity and promotion, the MARCS radio tower project, a village walking trail and the upcoming election.
Commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. They also will open bids on road materials at 10 a.m. before receiving a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet
Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners passed resolutions approving 2023 budget adjustments, allowing a technical assistance agreement with Maumee Valley Planning Organization for a grant application on behalf of Liberty Center Village and naming representatives to the Henry County Tax Incentive Review Council (Diana Wachtman, William Morey and Doni Parsons).
Commissioners also held separate executive sessions on economic development, a complaint against a public official and pending litigation, both took no action.
Council agenda
Napoleon City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for second readings are an ordinance allowing ODOT to work inside the city limits on the Ohio 108 roundabout project and a resolution concerning participation in the AMP “Savings Smart” program.
Set for third readings are two ordinances authorizing pay increases for the city finance and law directors.
Blood drive
A blood drive will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Avenue, Holgate, from noon-5 p.m. on Feb. 15.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.
Fulton County:
Board meeting
The executive committee of the Northwest State Community College board will meet Friday at noon in room C211 on the Archbold campus for discussion and review of the agenda for the upcoming board meeting on Feb. 24.
