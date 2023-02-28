Patrick Henry schools will host its March Senior Citizen Lunch on Thursday in the cafeteria.
All local residents or landowners who are 60 years of age or over are invited to this free lunch. Enter the north doors.
Chicken drumsticks are on the menu for the day.
Defiance County:
Land bank---
Defiance County’s land bank will meet at 11 a.m. today in the second floor conference room of the Defiance County commissioners office, 500 Court St., Defiance.
School screening---
Ayersville Local Schools will hold its Kindergarten Clinic on April 13 for the 2023-24 school year.
Children are eligible if they will be five years of age on or before Sept. 30. By law, children must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and language. Children will also be given an academic assessment as well as a play-based assessment.
Parents will need their child’s official birth certificate, immunization records, current utility bill for proof of residency and any applicable custody papers. All information must be collected before the child will be able to attend kindergarten.
Ayersville offers two kindergarten programs: “Young Fives” and regular kindergarten. Both are all day, every-day programs. After each child’s screening, staff will meet to evaluate results. A recommendation will be made regarding program placement.
There are several sessions that run throughout the day. Each session lasts approximately one hour.
Call the elementary office at 419-395-1111, extension 300, to schedule an appointment.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances which would establish a job incentive program for A Packaging Group, allow a contract for repair and replacement of the Armory building’s roof and vacate alleys just north of the Maumee River as requested by Arps Dairy, Inc.
