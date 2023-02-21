The Defiance Public Library board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hilary Gabers, adult services associate, will make a presentation while the board also will hold a public comment period, receive reports from committees and Friends of the Library, consider its consent agenda, discuss youth services furniture and the library’s HVAC system, and meet in executive session to discuss the purchase or sale of property.
Board meetings are open to the public.
Health meeting---
The Public Health Services Council of Ohio will hold its regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday with strategic planning occurring prior at 9 a.m. at the Defiance County General Health District’s at 1300 E. Second St., Defiance.
For more information call 419-784-3818.
Williams County:
CCNO meeting---
The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s board will hold its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the regional jail facility, 03151 County Road 24.25 near Stryker.
JDC meeting---
The Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation District board will meet at 9 a.m. on March 14 at the facility next to CCNO.
The meeting also can be accessed online via GoToMeeting.
Fulton County:
Board meets---
Four County Career Center held its February meeting on Thursday with these highlights: Tonya Fisher was approved as skill club advisor for 2022-23, donations were accepted from Fulton County Pork Producers and Alea Johnson and an agreement was signed between the career center and Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.
The board also made a resolution of support and school donation agreement for a community reinvestment area agreement between the City of Defiance and Apache Acquisitions, LLC. An enterprise zone school donation agreement was also made with Fort Winchester Investment Partners, LLC pending approval by Defiance County Commissioners.
