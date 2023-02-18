Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood, will return to Defiance Public Library at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. to discuss his most famous speech, the “Gettysburg Address.”
“Lincoln on the Gettysburg Address” is suitable for ages nine years and older. Registration is not required.
The event is sponsored by Friends of Defiance Public Library.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will not hold their regular Monday session due to the Presidents Day holiday.
They have one agenda item scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive an update from the county’s wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, at 11 a.m.
Commissioners also are scheduled to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Planning meeting---
Defiance’s city planning commission will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The commission will consider a request from Arps Dairy, 220 N. Clinton St., to vacate several portions of alleys near its plant.
Budget meeting---
The Defiance County Budget Commission will meet Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the auditor’s office, 500 Second St., suite 301.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are a resolution allowing the purchase of cardiac monitors and equipment for the fire department, and ordinances creating the position of parks and recreations facility manager and increasing pay for the city’s IT specialist and IT administrator.
Set for third readings are an ordinance allowing ODOT to work inside the city limits on the Scott Street roundabout and a resolution approving a schedule for AMP’s energy savings thermostat program.
Fulton County:
Traffic results---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a “Super Bowl Blitz” Sunday and Monday in various places throughout the county.
Ten traffic stops were made and three citations issued: two for speed violations and one for a permit violation. Deputies also issued nine warnings.
Board meeting---
Northwest State Community College board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday in room C200.
