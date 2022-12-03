Defiance County commissioners began their meeting Thursday in Hicksville, then returned to Defiance to hold 2023 budget discussions with Prosecutor Morris Murray, Recorder Cecilia Parsons and Treasurer Vickie Myers.
They also adopted the 2023 holiday schedule for county offices.
Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Engineer Warren Schlatter will provide an update at 10 a.m. before commissioners hold a bid opening with MVPO’s Adam Panas at 2 p.m. for a street reconstruction project funded with grant money, meet with Sheriff Doug Engel at 2:30 p.m. to consider the 2023 budget and discuss records center shelving at 3 p.m. with Judge Jeff Strausbaugh and Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider 17 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are two new items — an ordinance authorizing the transfer of 0.733 acre to the Ohio Department of Transportation and a resolution making appointments to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County.
Set for second readings are 14 legislative items, including the city’s 2023 budget ordinance, while an ordinance approving the “Efficiency Smart” program with AMP, Inc., is scheduled for a third reading.
Historical event---
Th Henry County Historical Society will hold a Christmas open house and “Christmas surprise” from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 17 and from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Dr. John Bloomfield Home and Carriage House Museum, 229 E. Clinton St., Napoleon.
Light refreshments will be served while attendees can view the redecorated home featuring the General R.K. Scott Family.
Fulton County:
Board meeting---
The Northwest State Community College board will meet Friday at 11:30 a.m. in room C200.
Paulding County:
School grant---
Divine Mercy Catholic School in Payne will receive $99,500 in grant funding to enhance student and staff safety.
The grant is among the funds awarded by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to 708 Ohio schools as part of his K-12 school safety grant program, which helps schools with physical security expenses, such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, access control systems and other security upgrades.
