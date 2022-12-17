Defiance County:
Commissioners business---
Defiance County commissioners opened bids on a new roof for the county sheriff’s office during their Thursday meeting.
Two bids were received from Richland Roofing, Defiance: $149,016 for an EPDM membrane and $129,777 for a PVC membrane.
Commissioners will review the bids and make a decision on a contract award later.
Commissioners also received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin.
Two agenda items are scheduled for commissioners’ Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before holding a bid opening for a MARCS communications tower project at 10:30 a.m. with Amanda Spencer of Verdantas.
Traffic blitz---
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office has received a state grant to conduct a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic enforcement effort that began Friday and will continue through Dec. 31.
Deputies will be patrolling Defiance County roadways looking for impaired drivers and other crash-causing violations. The sheriff’s office asks drivers to drive safely and responsibly as the holidays are approaching and an increased amount of traffic is expected.
A news release from Sheriff Doug Engel stated that “we want to see all our friends, family and neighbors safely make it to their holiday destinations.”
Coffee With a Cop---
Defiance’s first “Coffee with a Cop” of 2023 will be held at 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the community room (council chambers) of the city service building, 631 Perry St. The public is invited.
Fulton County:
Seeks help---
The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools board is seeking three community liaisons to the newly formed district finance committee.
The committee’s purpose is to be accountable and credible to the community and to analyze district finances with an emphasis on the five-year forecast.
Interested candidates are asked to submit a letter of interest to Treasurer John Kahmann via email at JKahmann@WauseonIndians.org or via mail to 930 E. Oak St., Wauseon, OH 43567 by Jan. 15.
Henry County:
Meeting set---
The Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school library.
On the agenda are approval of membership in the Ohio School Boards Association, approval of membership in the Henry County Chamber of Commerce and other items that may come before the board.
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider 20 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Fourteen items are scheduled for third and final readings, including the 2023 budget, while two are set for second readings.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance creating the position of public safety administrative assistant, a resolution awarding a contract for software for the police department, an ordinance amending the council clerk’s pay and an ordinance appointing Andy Small city manager.
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their regular meeting Thursday.
They tabled action on awarding a bid on a generator purchase for Van County with a Homeland Security grant.
Officials are awaiting word from Ohio EMA because bids came in higher than 10% of the estimate. Van Wert County is proposing to pick up the difference.
Henry County’s EMA office serves as the administrator in Region 1 for Homeland Security grants.
Commissioners also passed resolutions making 2022 county budget adjustments and tabling a proposal from Julian & Grube for a schedule of expenditures of federal awards in 2022.
Fulton County:
Winter break---
The high school and adult workforce education classes at Four County Career Center as well as the cosmetology salon will be on winter break from Dec. 23, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023.
