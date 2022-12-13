Defiance City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances which would amend the 2022 budget, authorize transfers among various city funds in 2022 and allow the same in 2023.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to hold a bid opening for a new roof on the county sheriff’s office at 10 a.m. before receiving an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 10:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Meeting canceled---
Due to a lack of agenda items, the December meeting of Defiance’s city civil service commission has been canceled.
Board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Board of Education has scheduled a strategic planning meeting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m. next Monday in the board room.
Fulton County:
Traffic enforcement---
On Dec. 16-Jan 1 the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an enforcement called “Winter Holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Blitz.”
Deputies will work at various hours throughout the county looking for impaired driving and violations associated with it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.