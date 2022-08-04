The executive committee of Northwest State Community College’s board of trustees will meet Wednesday on the Archbold campus at noon in room C200. Discussion and review of the agenda in preparation of the Aug. 26 meeting will be the focus. No action will be taken.
Henry County:
Open house---
Napoleon Area City Schools will host an upcoming open house with the following schedule,
Aug. 22 — 4:30-5:30 p.m., for seventh and new eighth grade students; 4:30-5:30 p.m., for eighth grade; 5:30-6 p.m., for seventh and eighth grade parents and to convene a mandatory student athletic meeting in the junior high gym; 5-6 p.m., high school.
Appointment may be scheduled with the counselor to change classes at the open house, or on Aug. 22 from noon-3 p.m., and Aug. 23 from 8-11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m. At the same times on Aug. 22-23, students enrolled in college courses at Northwest State Community College, online and at Automatic Feed Co. in engineering may pick up textbooks in the guidance office.
Aug. 23 — 4:30-5:30 p.m., pre-school through second grades open house at the elementary school; 5-6 p.m., third through six grades at the elementary school.
Defiance County:
Board meeting---
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board will meet at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 at 1464 Pinehurst Drive.
This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood.
Persons who wish to attend are asked to call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hour notice if they would like to be included on the agenda.
