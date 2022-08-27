Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their meeting Thursday at the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville.
Commissioners received an update from the county’s wastewater operations director, Brad Fritch. He reported billing out $85,326.74 in July while collecting $88,667.90 with expenses totaling $50,941.13.
Commissioners have one agenda item scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. Engineer Warren Schlatter will provide his regular update at 10 a.m.
Street repairs---
Street and sidewalk repairs are scheduled to begin Monday at Defiance’s Second and Douglas streets. The work is expected to continue for several days.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane for eastbound Second Street, between Douglas and Greenler streets. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for northbound Douglas Street at Second Street for left- and right-turning traffic.
Ramp closures---
The on and off ramps for U.S. 24 eastbound traffic at the Ohio 15/18 interchange will close for approximately seven days beginning Sept. 5.
This is in addition to the planned week-long closure Monday of the on and off ramps for U.S. 24 westbound traffic at the Ohio 66 interchange.
Paulding County:
Community band---
The Antwerp Community Band and Antwerp Local Schools’ Music Boosters will hold a free concert and ice cream social at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Riverside Veterans’ Memorial Park, Antwerp.
The Antwerp Community Band is hosting the event to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Henry County:
Board meeting---
Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the library.
Commissioners meeting---
Henry County commissioners approved several resolutions during their Thursday meeting.
These approve: county budget adjustments, a $22,582.74 contract between the county child support enforcement agency and the prosecutor’s office, a $28,259.46 contract between child support and family court, and a $59,462.32 contract between child support and the county clerk of courts office.
An additional resolution removes from the table a resolution terminating a lease between the Henry County Board of DD and the Henry County Transportation Network for personnel who provided support employment services.
Fulton County:
Board meeting---
The Center for Child and Family Advocacy board will meet at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Four County ADAMhs Board, T-761 Ohio 66, Archbold.
