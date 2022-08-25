Defiance Public Library System will be closed on Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. This includes the Defiance, Sherwood and Hicksville. They will reopen Sept. 6.
HHS to reopen---
The Hicksville Historical Society (HHS) will reopen its doors Sept. 17. HHS will open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for tours. Next door, Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, will host a display of historical band and sports uniforms that are part of the society’s collection from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Campbell Soup Co. will be hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m.-2p.m. Friday for open full-time and seasonal positions for its Napoleon plant. The event will be held at the Napoleon American Legion Annex, 500 Glenwood Ave. The first hour (10-11 a.m.) will be reserved for veterans only. The event is open to the public, and interviews will be conducted on the spot.
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners approved two resolutions during a light agenda at their Tuesday meeting.
The resolutions approved a contract with Technicon for interior work in the courthouse as well as an agreement with Wasteworks for software at the county landfill in the amount of $9,950.
Paulding County:
Young professionals---
Young Professionals of Paulding County will hold an event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Puckerbrush Pizza, 117 E Merrin St. in Payne.
The group will hear from Paulding County Economic Development Director, Tim Copsey, and have a chance to network and make new connections. Pizza and drinks will be provided.
Contact Kristen Schilt at office@pced.net to RSVP or check Facebook for more details.
