Defiance County:
‘Rays of hope’---
CHP Home Care and Hospice held its “Rays of Hope” camp on Aug. 9-11 at the Defiance Area YMCA.
The camp offered a venue for children ages 7-15 to deal with the loss of a loved one through activities and games that promote sharing feelings and making connections with other kids who have had similar experiences.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will consider three agenda items during their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners will receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before discussing revenue bonds for Mercy Health with Julia Konieczny of Dinsmore at 10:30 a.m. and meeting with representatives of the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m. for a legal update.
Board meeting---
Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the conference room at Good Samaritan School.
Library meeting---
The Defiance Public Library System’s board of trustees will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville. Board meetings are open to the public.
Library event---
Sherwood Branch Library will host a historical tour of Farmer Cemetery on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. The cemetery is located in Farmer Township, on the west side of Cemetery Road, one-half mile north of Ohio 2. All ages are welcome, and registration is required. To register, visit defiancelibrary.org/farmer or call the Sherwood branch at 419-899-4343.
Library event---
Defiance Public Library will present “Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom” from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the library’s reading room at 320 Fort St. The program is free and open to all with no registration required. A question and answer period will follow the presentation as well as photo opportunities and informal interaction. For more information, visit mrlincoln.com or contact the library at 419-782-1456.
For more information about fall events at the Defiance Public Library system, visit defiancelibrary.org/calendar or call 419-782-1456.
Road reopening---
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that the Baltimore Road westbound exit ramp on U.S. 24 in Defiance is expected to reopen Wednesday. The ramp has been closed since April 27 for a slope repair.
Fulton County:
Board meeting---
Northwest State Community College’s board of trustees will meet in regular session on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in room C200 on the Archbold campus.
Henry County:
Given grant---
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that his office is awarding grants to 12 law enforcement agencies round the state to pay for retention and/or hiring bonuses to help maintain current staffing levels, recruit new officers and continue ongoing public safety services to prevent and investigate violent crime.
Among the recipients is the Henry County Sheriff’s Office which will receive $194,985.25.
Road closure---
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 65, south of Deshler, will be closed Monday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for an emergency railroad crossing repair.
